STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Driver held for ramming lorry into police vehicle

A driver of a tanker lorry that rammed a police jeep at Palarivattom was arrested after slapping charges of attempt to murder.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A driver of a tanker lorry that rammed a police jeep at Palarivattom was arrested after slapping charges of attempt to murder. The lorry driven by Faijas, 42, a resident of Kozhikode, hit a police jeep in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said a team of Eloor police signalled to stop the lorry which was carrying waste and was heading to Edappally side. The driver did not stop. The police alerted the control room and a team intercepted the lorry at Palarivattom, but the driver did not stop. The vehicle then hit a police jeep of Maradu police which was deployed for night patrolling. No officials were injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp