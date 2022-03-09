Driver held for ramming lorry into police vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A driver of a tanker lorry that rammed a police jeep at Palarivattom was arrested after slapping charges of attempt to murder. The lorry driven by Faijas, 42, a resident of Kozhikode, hit a police jeep in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said a team of Eloor police signalled to stop the lorry which was carrying waste and was heading to Edappally side. The driver did not stop. The police alerted the control room and a team intercepted the lorry at Palarivattom, but the driver did not stop. The vehicle then hit a police jeep of Maradu police which was deployed for night patrolling. No officials were injured.