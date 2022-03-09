STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape case: Police get 10-day custody of tattoo artist Sujeesh

Officials said his statement will be recorded and corroborated with the evidence collected so far.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam on Tuesday said an extensive probe is on in the rape case involving tattoo artist Sujeesh P S as the police began questioning him in detail after getting him in custody for 10 days. 

Officials said his statement will be recorded and corroborated with the evidence collected so far. The police got Sujeesh in their custody for ten days after moving an application for the same before a local court which had earlier remanded him in judicial custody. “We are carrying out a detailed probe. The medical examination of two victims is over. We have also recorded their statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC,” he said.

The police team is also weighing on a detailed forensic analysis, including collection of possible DNA samples for biological evidence against the accused. The team will seek the support of forensic experts for identification and recovery of biological evidence. 

A senior forensic surgeon said though there are ways to identify biological evidence with systemised protocols and to generate DNA profiles based on amplification and DNA sequencing methods, chances of getting it are less if the examination is conducted a few days after the crime. “Sooner the forensic examination after the crime, the better the chances of getting biological evidence,” said the surgeon. 

However, he said the forensic examination could identify internal injuries resulting from rape and it could be a strong evidence in the trial. The police have also started collecting the mobile tower locations of Sujeesh to ascertain that he was at the location specified by the victims when the crime took place. They are also checking with the victims for any specifics as part of evidence collection.

