Women, claim your space

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of International Women’s Day, the Kochi police commissionerate launched a three-day event on Tuesday, in which the women in the city will show their presence at public spaces late in the night.

On the first day, the campaign will be held at the Queen’s Walkway. Fort Kochi beach will be the venue for the second day and the final day of the campaign will be at Infopark. The campaign will be from 7pm to 1am, said City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.

“We need to encourage women to be out in public spaces even late in the night. Special police teams will be deployed to ensure the safety of the women who participate. Police will doing their best to ensure that the women feel safe in the city,” he added.