Snubbed youth tries to hit girl with autorickshaw

Three persons were arrested for allegedly trying to kill a 14-year-old girl by knocking her down with an autorickshaw after she rejected a love proposal by one of them.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were arrested for allegedly trying to kill a 14-year-old girl by knocking her down with an autorickshaw after she rejected a love proposal by one of them. The incident happened at Pathalam near Eloor around 3.45pm on Tuesday when the girl was returning home from school, the police said.

Siva, 18, of Valloppilly in Pathalam, who had proposed to the girl, his relative Karthik, 18, and their friend Selvan, 34, of Chirakkuzhi were arrested following the girl’s complaint. “As per the girl’s statement, Siva had proposed to her several times, but she rejected it. After this, he developed animosity towards her and used to harass her using abusive language. On Tuesday, while she was returning from school along with her friend, Siva and the other two tried to knock her down with the vehicle.

Hearing the sound of the vehicle, she managed to jump away and avade the vehicle,” said a police officer. The girl also complained that the trio also threw a cigarette butt at her. “The girl alleged that Siva had been harassing her for a long time.

Though she had warned him against it, he didn’t stop,” said the officer. The police nabbed the trio from their hiding place on Tuesday night. “The trio was known to have been a nuisance in the locality. They are already involved in several other cases,” said the police, who charged them under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354D (stalking of women). The three youths said they were trying to threaten the girl and never intended to kill her.

