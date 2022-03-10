Toddler murder: What happened at Kochi lodge?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 10.30pm on Monday, Cipssy went out of the hotel, leaving both children with John. After an hour, she received a call from John saying the younger child was not responding after choking on milk. Cipssy rushed to the hotel and found Nora lying breathless on the bed.

Soon, Cipssy and John took Nora to a nearby private hospital. Doctors who attended to the child suspected foul play as she was brought dead. Around 2.45am on Tuesday, the hospital alerted police, who rushed to the hospital and picked up both John and Cipssy. The elder child was shifted to protective custody.

How police solved mystery

Police kept both Cipssy and John in custody until they received postmortem examination report, which said the child died due to drowning and her lungs were filled with water. The report contradicted John’s statement. Police examined the bathroom and found forensic evidence against John. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Nora by immersing her head in a bucket of water.

Why John killed Nora

Police said John and Cipssy had quarrelled in the last couple of days. Cipssy had also filed complaints against him. On Monday, they started a fight at the hotel. Police said Cipssy had convinced John that Nora was her child, born out of her relationship with him. She also threatened she would reveal this to the family and friends of John if he ditched her. Police said John wanted to leave Cipssy, but was afraid she would use Nora to blackmail him and he would be forced to live with her for the rest of his life. So when Cipssy left Nora in his custody at the hotel room, he decided to finish her off.

What the child’s mother said

Nora’s mother Dixy, who returned from abroad on Wednesday, told reporters that despite repeated pleas, both Sajeesh and his mother did not return her children to her family. “They said they would keep the children with them. They knew I would come back on Wednesday and hence plotted the murder of my child on Monday to ensure I never get her custody. When I came to know that my mother-in-law used to take my children to various places and stay in hotels, I requested her to leave them with my mother. She didn’t do it. My mother had lodged a complaint with Childline expressing concern about the safety of my children.