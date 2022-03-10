STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Will make Sanskrit varsity centre of excellence: VC

M V Narayanan, who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, vowed to make the varsity a centre of excellence. 

Published: 10th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

M V Narayanan takes charge as Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. Registrar M B Gopalakrishnan is also seen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MV Narayanan, who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, vowed to make the varsity a centre of excellence. 

“I know a very serious responsibility has been vested in me. I aim to do my duty with utmost sincerity and seriousness. The university has academically proficient faculty members and bright students.

We also received the A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). I would like to make the university a Centre of Excellence by maintaining achieved standards,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp