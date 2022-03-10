Will make Sanskrit varsity centre of excellence: VC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MV Narayanan, who took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, vowed to make the varsity a centre of excellence.

“I know a very serious responsibility has been vested in me. I aim to do my duty with utmost sincerity and seriousness. The university has academically proficient faculty members and bright students.

We also received the A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). I would like to make the university a Centre of Excellence by maintaining achieved standards,” he said.