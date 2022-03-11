STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cipssy threatened to implicate me in false case: Accused who drowned toddler

Cipssy had lodged a harassment complaint against the Palluruthy native and the police would seek his custody, an officer said.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: John Binoy D’Cruz, who was arrested for drowning a toddler in a bucket of water at a hotel here, has told police that the child’s grandmother Cipssy P M had threatened to implicate him in a false case when he tried to end his relationship with her. Cipssy had lodged a harassment complaint against the Palluruthy native and the police would seek his custody, an officer said.

John, 26, has ‘psychotic disorders’ as he enjoyed drowning animals, sources said. He used to consume drugs and quarrel with his adopted parents too. The police are also looking into the anti-social and drug smuggling activities of Cipssy.

The 43-year-old and her son Sajeev, the father of the deceased child, were named in the rowdy list at Angamaly police station. Officers say she used her two grandchildren as cover to sell drugs. She always took 20-month-old Nora Maria, the deceased, and her five-year-old brother with her even while staying in lodges.

“Cipssy was living separated from her husband. She met John a year ago and their friendship grew into an affair. It is learnt she had relationships with a few other men and this provoked John,” an officer said. Meanwhile, Nora’s funeral was held at Karukutty St Francis Xavier Forane Church cemetery on Thursday. The relatives handed over the elder child to Dixy, the kids’ mother.

