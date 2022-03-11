Kochiite who tried to dupe US Consulate yet to be arrested, three years on

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: Three years have passed since the US Consulate in Chennai lodged a complaint with Kochi city police about a Kochi resident who attempted to dupe the consulate to secure US visas for Indians through fraudulent means. The police haven’t arrested the person despite registering a case against him on January 7, 2019.

Now, the police have come under tremendous pressure to arrest Sunil Kumar N K Pilla, 43, of Jawahar Nagar, Kadavanthra, after the additional sessions court on February 23 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea for the second time.

It was on July 14, 2021, that the additional sessions court first dismissed his bail plea. Though he again approached the court with a similar plea a few weeks back, Additional Sessions Judge G Girish dismissed it observing that the materials before the court clearly establish a prima facie case against the accused for forgery, fraud and cheating.

Police officials said the court also refused to accept Sunil Kumar’s contention that he was falsely implicated in the case as the crime was committed by a few others and he had submitted a detailed complaint in this regard before the inspector-general of police in Kochi. “The mere fact that the accused had preferred a complaint in that regard before the IGP is not a reason to conclude that the contentions put forward by him in that regard are true,” the judge said.

A senior police officer said, “We are looking into the complaint filed by him mentioning the details of the other culprits. A decision on his arrest will be taken soon.”

The officer added that Sunil Kumar had allegedly committed the fraud between June 8, 2016 and September 28, 2018. As per the FIR, the security wing of the US Consulate had complained that Sunil Kumar forged experience certificates in the names of various major companies and gave the same to job seekers for employment in the US after taking substantial amounts of money from them.

