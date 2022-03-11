STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tortured kid’s dad seeks detailed probe

Published: 11th March 2022 07:06 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The father of the three-year-old girl, who was admitted to the ICU of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery with fractures and bruise marks, has decided to approach the chief minister seeking a detailed probe into the incident.

“We are not happy with the investigation being carried out by the Kochi city police. Though there is clear evidence of fractures and bruise marks on the child’s body, the police still believe the story told by her mother, grandmother, and aunt’s partner. We have decided to approach the CM, seeking a detailed probe,” said the father.

He also alleged the child’s aunt and her partner were absconding ever since the child was admitted to the hospital with injuries. “The police traced them to Karnataka. If they had not assaulted the girl, why did they go into hiding? No criminal would admit the crime he/she did. The police didn’t do anything except taking the statements. They were not ready to question the four even,” the father said.

He also said his wife is mentally unstable. “She has been the guardian of my child, so she is responsible for the injuries. Had the police investigated the case in a proper manner, they could have nabbed the culprit,” the father alleged.

Meanwhile, the girl was shifted from the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday based on the request of her father. “We have handed over the kid to the father. Hereafter, the child will be under the care of the Thiruvananthapuram Child Welfare Committee. The hospital authorities did medical checkups on Thursday to ascertain her health condition,” said a source in CWC.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police said a proper investigation was on in the case. “There was no evidence against the partner of the child’s aunt. Though he was not with the family when the incident happened, there was no mismatch in the statements given by the family members. We conducted a fair probe,” said a police officer.

