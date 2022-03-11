STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weave against war

A group of hoop artists from the state have come together to spread awareness against war and violence through their art

Published: 11th March 2022 06:58 AM

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has rattled the entire world. With messages and proclamations, people around the world are urging an end to this turmoil. A group of 18 Malayali hoop artists have also joined this campaign, with a series of ‘no war’ embroideries they are releasing through the social media collective Mallubroiders. 

This is not the first time this collective is using art as a tool for social change. One of their group admins Rubiya Ajas, a Malapuram-based homemaker and artist, says they did socially relevant hoop art campaigns during the Lakshadweep issue hijab raw that happened in the recent past. “Being artists, we feel the need to spread awareness towards ending violence and bloodshed. The collective has over 250 members. Of them, 18 artists aged between 13 and 40, including me, have featured their works as women raising their voices against the war and published our works on social media channels including Instagram,” says Rubiya who has embroidered an anti-war Malayalam message on hoops.

Under the campaign, the artists have embroidered ‘no war’ messages and war scenes using threads and paintings. According to her this war is not just a calamity between two countries but will adversely affect all of us too. “The deaths, orphaned kids, bombing, bloodshed — everything about the war is traumatic. We haven’t recovered from the violence inflicted by the Taliban on Afghanistan yet. War can also shatter the equilibrium of our world and its economy, which will impact everyone,” adds Rubiya. 

Sabeena Sameer, another Kannur-based artist part of the campaign, says helps her be aware of current affairs and raise her voice against what is wrong. “As homemakers, we are always taking care of family and households. Hoop art is empowering for all of us, and it helps us do our bit for the society, ” adds Sabeena.

