Rare elusive avian sighted during Mankulam bird survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bird survey that was recently conducted in the Mankulam Forest Division in Idukki yielded a rare sighting. The birders were overjoyed to sight the rare Little Bunting (Chinna Thinakuruvi) in the forest division which is popular for being the most biodiverse in the district.

According to Vishnupriyan Kartha K, secretary, Cochin Natural History Society, the survey was conducted in association with the Mankulam Forest Division. “Around 30 expert birdwatchers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala took part in the survey,” he said.

“Little Bunting was the main finding of the survey. To date, birders have been able to sight this elusive bird only thrice in the state and four times in South India,” said Vishnupriyan. According to him, the bird is endemic to North Russia, Norway, Finland and North-East China. “The birds live and breed in these places and migrate to the north-eastern part of the Indian sub-continent, Southern China, Myanmar and Northern Indo-China areas during winter,” he said. These birds breed in the open taiga, marshlands and willow forests.

“June and August are the breeding months of these birds, which are said to be single-brooded. They feed on grasshoppers, tiny spiders and other insects besides seeds,” he added. The conservation status of the bird stands at least concern.

The survey team found the bird at the highest altitude in the Mankulam area. “The bird was spotted by birders Santhoshkumar K V and Mathews B A at Pampatumpara. At first, the birders mistook it for Pipit. But a thorough inspection of the photographs revealed that it was Little Bunting,” said Vishnupriyan.

The survey identified 6,652 birds belonging to 173 species. “The results highlight the rich biodiversity of this area spanning just 93 sq km,” said the birder. Mankulam’s forest cover varies as one goes up the hills. He said the survey was conducted as a part of preparing a management plan.

The main type of birds sighted during the survey are Little Bunting, twelve types of Kites, endangered Palani Laughingthrush, Nilgiri Pipit which is endemic to the Western Ghats and is on the vulnerable list, Grey Headed Bulbul, Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, Black and Orange Flycatcher and White-bellied Sholakkili.

“This area has a huge concentration of birds that are acclimated to the high altitudes,” said Vishnupriyan. Mankulam is situated in Southern Western Ghats.