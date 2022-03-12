Sexual harassment: Three women complain against famous make-up artist in Kochi

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of the arrest of a tattoo artist, a Kochi-based makeup artist has been accused of sexually harassing women. The police have registered sexual assault cases against makeup artist Anez Anzare after three women gave complaints to Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

According to police officials, complaints were given by three women who are currently residing in other states. The complaints were received via e-mail on Thursday. Nagaraju forwarded the complaints to Palarivattom police station and ordered a preliminary probe.

"We have registered three cases based on complaints given by victims. They came forward with complaints after garnering courage following the arrest of tattoo artist Sujeesh P S. Recently, some of

the women had posted on social media platforms that Anzare had molested them.

"We have come to know that around 10 women have raised similar allegations against Anzare on social media. We are expecting more complaints against him," a police officer said.

According to the police, two women have said they were molested in 2015. Another woman said she was sexually abused in 2021.

"The women said they were subjected to the assault when they had gone to his salon at Chalikkavattom for their bridal make-up. One complainant claimed that she was forcibly undressed as part of the bridal make-up. Later, he started sending lewd messages. Another woman claimed that Anzare touched her

inappropriately when she visited his salon for a trial make-up before her wedding," an official said.

The police suspect that Anzare has left the country after victims started posting complaints against him on social media. Anzare also works as a make-up artist on various film sets in South India. He runs three make-up studios and a make-up academy in Kochi. He is learnt to be close to actors in the Malayalam

film industry.

"He could not be reached on the phone. However, we have spoken to people close to him," said the officer.

Tattoo artist's victims start Instagram page Meanwhile, following the arrest of Sujeesh, survivors have started an Instagram page named InSolidarity 2022. One of the survivors stated on her Instagram page that victims can come forward and post their testimonies on InSoldiarity 2022 page. The group members would also provide legal assistance in filing police complaints.