Toddlers get a touch of farming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seena Suresh, an anganwadi teacher at Kandakarnanveli, in Kottuvally panchayat was surprised to hear from a four-year-old boy many years ago that Prasannamma (milker woman in the area) gives him milk, not the cow. 

Women and Child Development department had already instructed the teachers to find ways to create a healthier bond between kids and nature, says Seena. The agriculture department has now launched the Agri Nutri Garden project, where all the anganwadis will be supported by the state to set up a vegetable garden on their premises, where toddlers get to learn about farming.

“Some children are seeing tomatoes and green chillies on the plants for the first time. They have only seen it in their kitchens or the refrigerators. Here, they sow the seeds and watch them sprout. They harvest the vegetables too. This is a new experience for the kids. Our collective effort is to create awareness about a healthy lifestyle,” said the anganwadi teacher.

Anganwadis that do not have sufficient space in their compounds have set up the vegetable on their building terraces, said Shinu K S, agriculture assistant at the Krishi Bhavan here. 

An official from the Krishi Bhavan would visit them at least once a week. The office also provides saplings, seeds and grow bags and trains the teachers and staff on involving toddlers in farming.

“Thirty-four anganwadis in the panchayat have set up vegetable gardens on their premises under this project. The grama panchayat, Krishi Bhavan and the WCD are carrying out this project together to inculcate a love for nature among the kids,” added Shinu.

