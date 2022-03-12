Unified mass: Kariyil told to revoke exemption

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry on Friday issued a circular along with a letter received from the Congregation for the Eastern Churches stating that the letter is a directive to go along with the decisions of the Synod. It stated that the letter was the “final directive regarding the implementation of the Synodal formula of Holy Qurbana in the entire Syro-Malabar Church”.

Presently, only Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has not implemented the Holy Mass approved by the Synod. The dispute is over the dispensation granted by Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil. The letter issued by the congregation says Archbishop Antony Kariyil should revoke the dispensation “incorrectly extended to the entire archeparchy for an indefinite period”.