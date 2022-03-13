STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No 18 Hotel owner Roy Vayalat surrenders before police in POCSO case

The complainant alleged that Roy molested the woman and her minor daughter at the hotel in October last year.

Published: 13th March 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 11:30 AM

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Roy Vayalat, managing director of No 18 Hotel in the city, on Sunday surrendered before city police in connection with a POCSO case registered against him. Police said Roy appeared before the office of city assistant police commissioner and surrendered after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, Kerala High Court had also dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with the case.

Police said  Roy will be taken for a medical check-up before producing him before the court. Roy and his friends Syju M Thankachan and Anjali were booked in the POCSO case after the mother of a minor girl lodged a complaint with the city police alleging that Roy had sexually assaulted her daughter in his hotel and recorded the incident on his cellphone.

Kozhikode native Anjali was accused of having taken the girl to the hotel and drugging them. It was alleged that Anjali brought the complainant with her minor daughter to Kochi on the false premise that there were some important business meetings.

The complainant alleged that Roy molested the woman and her minor daughter at the hotel in October last year. The incident had occurred days before the car accident that took place in November 2021 in the city in which the two models died. Both Roy and Syju were also booked in the accident case. 

