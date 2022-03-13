STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth accused in attack on local body member arrested 

Sanal Kumar and his friend Benoy allegedly barged into the residence of M K Anilkumar, a member of ward 19 of Udayamperoor grama panchayat, and attacked him.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The youth, who is the key accused in attack on a local body member after allegedly barging into his house, was arrested on Saturday. Sanal Kumar K aka Kunjappoo, 33, of Udayamperoor was arrested in connection with the March 10 incident. 

The alleged provocation for the attack was the frequent police raids on ganja sellers and drug users in Udayamperoor, which the accused believed were conducted at instance of the local body member.  

Sanal Kumar and his friend Benoy allegedly barged into the residence of M K Anilkumar, a member of ward 19 of Udayamperoor grama panchayat, and attacked him. The duo was involved in the drug supply in the area. 

The accused went into hiding soon after the incident. However, the police tracked him after launching a scientific probe and arrested him from his hideout at a shrimp farm in  Kidangu area near Tripunithura. The Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate Court issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused in another case, said police. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

