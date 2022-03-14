STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress Ernakulam unit sets up library for party workers

A 2,600-sq ft space on the third floor of Ernakulam District Congress Committee has been converted into a library and study centre.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:32 AM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 2,600-sq ft space on the third floor of Ernakulam District Congress Committee has been converted into a library and study centre. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of the Congress party was inaugurated on Sunday. The library is the brainchild of Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas and has been named after Congress leader Paul P Mani.

According to Mohammed Shiyas, the library has been set up to help the party workers and also the general public educate themselves in subjects other than politics. He said the space called Sabarmati study and research centre will be dedicated for discussions and lectures on varied subjects.

“The library will initially have 25,000 books of nearly all publishers. DCC has purchased books worth `10 lakh. We have also received books as contributions from individuals and organisations,” said Shiyas. 
He had also collected around 4,000 books by following the unique concept of accepting books instead of shawls and bouquets. 

