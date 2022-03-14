NRK woman comes out against makeup artist Anez Anzare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a tough time to the police, celebrity makeup artist Anez Anzare, 37, of Vazhakkala continues to evade them despite an intensified search. Sources said Anzare is expected to move the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case and is waiting for the outcome of the bail plea.

Meanwhile, an Australia-settled NRK woman has also come up with a complaint of sexual harassment against Anzare. As per the complaint, which was sent to City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju via email, Anzare sexually assaulted her during the bridal makeup at his salon in 2015.

Police sources said a detailed statement of the victim would be recorded and they would initiate further proceedings. Once the police register a case on the latest complaint as well, the number of cases against him will rise to four.

Meanwhile, there were reports that one more woman has also lodged a complaint against the makeup artist alleging sexual assault and, if so, the number of complainants against him will rise to five. “The woman from Australia lodged a complaint via email. We will register a case after contacting her and recording her detailed statement online,” said an officer.

The offence would invite charges under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The city police registered sexual assault cases against him on Friday after three women lodged complaints with the city police commissioner.

The police have already impounded the passport of Anzare immediately after a search was carried out at his firm and residence in the city. On March 4, a woman made a post on social media alleging sexual harassment against Anzare. The incident happened when she arrived for bridal makeup at his studio a week ago. However, she has not lodged a complaint with the police.

Subsequently, more survivors started posting complaints against him on social media. Following this, he went missing. According to police, complaints were lodged by three women who are currently residing in other states. The complaints were received via e-mail on Thursday.

Commissioner Nagaraju forwarded the complaints to Palarivattom police station and ordered a probe. Two women alleged that they were molested in 2015 while another woman said she was sexually abused in 2021.The women were subjected to assault when they visited his salon at Chalikkavattom for their bridal make-up.