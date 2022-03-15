Chronic kidney disease cases show decrease

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The kidney transplants that faced a setback due to the pandemic is back in full swing in the state. Doctors opine that there has been a significant decline in chronic kidney diseases among adults.

“Kidney transplants were stalled initially during the first wave, and recently during the third wave. However, almost all centres have restarted the procedure now. In the last 2 months, Covid related mortality was significantly low. Vaccination drive has immensely helped avoid or minimise Covid-related complications, especially in patients waiting for transplant on dialysis or those who have undergone transplant. The antibody cocktail treatment was given during delta variant surge also has reduced catastrophic outcomes in vulnerable groups like kidney patients,” said Dr Rajesh R Nair, Clinical Professor, and Head, Nephrology, Kidney Transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Kochi. Access to telemedicine, adhering to Covid protocol and self-test kits have helped patients, but hospitals should not let their guard down as far as Covid is concerned, say experts.

Doctors also opine that the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease stages one to four has come down in adults. “Studies reveal that the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease stages one to four has stabilized in 14 per cent of adults. The prevalence of diabetic kidney disease among adults with diabetes has plateaued since the early to mid-2000s at 26-27 per cent. Collective efforts to undermine risk factors, such as better control of hypertension and diabetes, have helped achieve this,” said Dr V Kavita, Regional chief of lab, Metropolis.

However, experts have stressed the need to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle, including access to clean water, refraining from smoking to maintain good kidney health. “We need to encourage physicians to improve their management of patients with chronic kidney disease from prevention and early detection,” said Dr Kavita.