KSUM to equip 1,000 women’s start-ups  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) announced the launch of a pioneering programme that will train 1,000 educated women to start nano startups in a year, as part of its mission to make workplaces gender-neutral.

Titled ‘Kerala Women In Nano Startups’ (KWINS), the initiative seeks to provide knowledge in emerging technologies for females with basic working skills, KSUM said. Improved know-how through the initiative will enable the women to go for better jobs, new business endeavours, promotions and work-from-home options.

Trainees can undergo the KWINS programme even by sitting at home. For those unable to do so, KSUM will provide two incubators or workplaces with required facilities. The plan is to train 10,000 women under the programme.KWINS trainees will be selected through social media, alumni organisations and non-governmental organisations. The training will be held at KSUM campuses in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

The programme caters to the gig economy, which provides short-term employment. KWINS will also give training in coding, technical writing, quality assurance of software, testing and digital marketing.