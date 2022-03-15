STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Niravu for hunger-free Kochi

Published: 15th March 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A city free of hunger — this is the aim of ‘Niravu’ initiative launched by Kerala Bank in association with Kochi Corporation.

According to Mayor M Anilkumar, a majority of the beneficiaries of the scheme are located at West Kochi. To cater to them, the corporation is planning to open its ‘Samrudhi@Kochi’ Janakeeya hotel in the area. “Kerala Bank has assured full support and cooperation for the scheme,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Kerala Bank chairman Gopi Kottamurikkal said the bank will provide all necessary support for the scheme which has been functioning successfully in the state.

“The bank is planning to procure a vegetable cutting machine that will increase efficiency,” he added. Under the Niravu scheme, the bank will make free coupons available at its branches in the city including Marine Drive, Kaloor evening, Palarivattom and Market Road. These can be used to get free lunch from the hotel. “The scheme will be funded using the amount collected from bank employees. A food challenge initiative under the aegis of the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank Employees’ Cooperative Society will be organised every month for this. The bank’s customers can also donate to the cause,” said the chairman. 

