Special care homes for sexual assault survivors

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Understanding the need to house the survivors of sexual crimes who are above 18 years of age and minors seperately, Nirbhaya Cell, part of the Women and Child development department, is gearing up to start two after-care homes in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi for survivors aged above 18.

Currently, there are 21 homes under the cell in all districts except Pathanamthitta. The first-of-its-kind initiative is being taken as per the Kerala Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2014, which states that survivors aged above 18 and minors cannot be accommodated in the same place.

“Several rules in the Juvenile Justice Act are yet to be implemented. Hence, we have started taking steps to help execute these rules. Currently, a home that is functioning as an entry home in Ernakulam district will be transformed into an aftercare home for survivors above the age of 18,” said Sreela Menon, state coordinator, Nirbhaya Cell.

To meet the long-term educational needs of Pocso survivors, a model home has also started functioning in Thrissur.

“To look after the needs of Pocso case victims and give them proper attention, one person will be appointed to care for 10 children. Many times, it has been noticed that when a new child is brought to the home, the other children become uncomfortable, experience behavioural issues and start acting out. Hence, we thought of converting the existing homes into entry homes for those below 18. An individual care plan has been made based on the approval of parents and children,” said Sreela.

Apart from the after-care and entry homes, a special home will be set up in Thrissur where children from other homes screened for mental health issues will be housed.

“Children housed in Nirbhaya and care homes under the WCD with mental health disorders are being identified through clinical tests. Those having moderate to severe issues will be housed in the special home set up for the purpose,” said the official.

Care centre for pregnant survivors

As many as 10 inmates have been shifted to the Integrated care centre recently set up under the Nirbhaya Cell at Nettayam in the capital city, exclusively for the survivors of sexual crimes who are pregnant. “This facility will not only help give proper care and attention to victims of POCSO cases but also separate them from other survivors of abuse. A nutritionist and a doctor has been appointed to address their needs during pregnancy and to provide them regular health check-ups. Post-delivery care will also be given to the survivors,” said the official.