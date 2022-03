By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 24-year-old youth, who intervened in a verbal clash between friends, was hacked at Manjummel on Sunday night. Shafi Sakeer suffered injuries on his neck after being hacked by Sham who was involved in multiple criminal cases.

Shafi and friend Jibin were at a shop when Sham reached there. Jibin and Sham had a verbal clash at the shop. When Shafi intervened, a fight broke out between Sham and Shafi. Later, Sham went to his house and brought a knife with which he hacked Shafi.