Models' death: Chargesheet against eight; Syju, Roy charged with stalking

Syju and Roy have been under arrest now for alleged sexual harassment of a minor and her mother who attended a party at the hotel.

Syju Thankachan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police who probed the car accident death of three persons including Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and 2019 Miss Kerala first runner-up Anjana Shajan on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against eight persons, including Hotel No 18 owner Roy Vayalat and friend Syju Thankachan, at the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court. The police have charged the duo with stalking the models.

Mala native Abdul Rahman who was driving the car in which models and their friend were travelling is the first accused in the case. It was on October 31 that Ansi, Anjana, Rahman and Muhammad Aashiq attended a night party at Hotel No. 18 in Fort Kochi. Syju and Roy allegedly stalked the two models which forced them to leave the hotel. However, Syju followed their car which led to an accident at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila in the wee hours of November 1, 2021.

The chargesheet has been filed against Rahman, Syju, Roy, Roy’s employees Vishnu Kumar, Melwin M B, Linson Renold, Shiju Lal and Anil A K. Rahman has been charged with drunken driving under the Motor Vehicles Act and IPC offences of rash driving and culpable homicide. Syju has been charged with rash driving, culpable homicide, abetment and stalking. Roy has been charged with abetment and stalking and Roy’s employees with abetment and causing the destruction of evidence of the offence.

Circle Inspector A Ananthalal probed the case and filed the chargesheet running into 1,120 pages. Syju and Roy have been under arrest now for alleged sexual harassment of a minor and her mother who attended a party at the hotel.

