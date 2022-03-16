PCB collects Periyar river water samples

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pollution control board (PCB) officials on Tuesday inspected the Periyar stretch at Eloor after receiving complaints of water discolouration from residents and environmental activists. They also collected water samples from different locations.

According to environmentalist Shabir O V, the pollution of the river became evident after the closing of the shutters of the regulator at Eloor. “With the reduction in water flow, authorities closed the shutters of the regulator to enable the pumping of drinking water to the city,” he said.

“We have collected samples from the stretch and will be analysing them for chemical compositions. The analysis report would be available in a week and notice would be issued on erring factories,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental officer, Ernakulam PCB.