Sexual abuse case: Seven women complain, but makeup artist evades cops

KOCHI: Though seven women have come up with complaints alleging sexual assault against the Kochi-based makeup artist Anez Anzare, 37, of Vazhakkala, the police have not been able to arrest him. Anzare on Tuesday approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, according to sources. He had said the complaints against him were fabricated.

Three more women have accused him of sexual assault. The police said they have received seven complaints so far and registered four cases against Anzare.“A detailed examination of the fresh complaints is under way,” said an officer. The police had summoned one of his friends and a relative for interrogation.

The allegations would invite the invocation of Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. The city police registered sexual assault cases against him last Friday after three women lodged complaints with the city police commissioner.

Later, four women, including an NRK woman from Pathanamthitta currently residing in Australia, lodged complaints.The police have already impounded the passport of Anzare immediately after a search was carried out at his firm and residence in the city.On March 4, a woman posted on social media alleging sexual harassment against Anzare. The incident happened when she arrived for bridal makeup at his studio a week before

Subsequently, more survivors started posting complaints against him on social media. Following this, he went missing. The women were subjected to assault when they visited his salon at Chalikkavattom for their bridal makeup.