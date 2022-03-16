STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SFI retains MGU students union; KSU betters show

However, SFI scored success in 37 colleges in the district besides 32 in Kottayam and 26 in Idukki.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

​​SFI activists celebrating their victory in the college election at St Albert’s College on Tuesday (R) KSU workers taking out a victory march after winning the college union election at Ernakulam Law

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The union election results of the colleges affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) saw Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) toppling some of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) bastions. However, SFI managed to keep the university union that it had been winning for the past 37 years. KSU activists were on cloud nine after managing to grab the prestigious chairman, vice-chairman and general secretary posts along with nine seats of the Ernakulam Government Law College. 

The KSU also swept the entire union of Sacred Heart’s College, Thevara, while managing to keep their seats in UC College, Aluva and Sree Sankara College, Kalady. However, SFI scored success in 37 colleges in the district besides 32 in Kottayam and 26 in Idukki. According to Amal, SFI, district secretary, the loss of the top posts in Ernakulam Govt Law College is indeed a setback to the organisation. “Although the decision taken in the union will be influenced by the 11 SFI members, we will be striving to win back the seats next year,” he said.

“The loss of the entire panel in SH College is also an unprecedented setback. As for Aluva UC College and Kalady Sree Sankara College, the union was in KSU’s hands last year too,” he added. According to Aloysius Xavier, KSU, district president, the organisation managed to showcase a very good performance in Ernakulam in the first election after Covid by overcoming hurdles like online classes.

“We are glad to have grabbed back the union in SH College, Thevara, from SFI by winning 14 out 14 seats. Also, we have sent 45 councillors to the MG University union,” he added. “Besides SH College Thevara, UC College Aluva and Sree Sankara College, Kalady, KSU also bagged Bharat Matha Law College, Puthencruz St Thomas College, Mulanthuruthi Nirmala College and Jai Bharath College, Perumbavoor,” said Aloysius.

