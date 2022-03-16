STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two women take KVK’s organic fish manure to market

Organic fish manure developed by Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is all set to hit the market with the brand name ‘Fishlizer’.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Organic fish manure developed by Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is all set to hit the market with the brand name ‘Fishlizer’. Entrepreneurs Sini Sha from Cherai and Ivy Jose from Munambam, trained by KVK, set up their own startups named Lachoos Malsyavalam and Ivees Agro Hub, respectively, adopting KVK’s technology of producing organic manure using waste from fish markets. “In order to ensure the quality of the product, the KVK team will regularly visit the startup units for monitoring,” said Dr Shinoj Subramanian, head of the KVK. The women will initially sell the product by post and online delivery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp