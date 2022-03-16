Two women take KVK’s organic fish manure to market

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Organic fish manure developed by Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is all set to hit the market with the brand name ‘Fishlizer’. Entrepreneurs Sini Sha from Cherai and Ivy Jose from Munambam, trained by KVK, set up their own startups named Lachoos Malsyavalam and Ivees Agro Hub, respectively, adopting KVK’s technology of producing organic manure using waste from fish markets. “In order to ensure the quality of the product, the KVK team will regularly visit the startup units for monitoring,” said Dr Shinoj Subramanian, head of the KVK. The women will initially sell the product by post and online delivery.