Two underpasses at Vyttila junction to ease traffic

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The traffic snarl-ups at the state’s busiest intersection, Vyttila, will be a thing of the past with the government planning to build two underpasses there to ease traffic flow. The first underpass will be built adjacent to the existing railway track while the second one will be built in front of the Decathlon sports centre, where the police have provided a U-turn now.

The expert committee, which includes officials from NATPAC, NHAI, police and PWD, has prepared the proposal which will be submitted to the government by the end of this month. “Compared to other junctions, Vyttila is the most congested. Though the police have introduced a slew of measures by implementing traffic regulations, it is only a temporary solution. The permanent solution to end traffic congestion is possible only by developing the junction.

A proposal has been drafted to construct two underpasses on either side of the junction,” said Shaheem S, principal scientist, NATPAC. The committee also submitted a proposal for the junction’s expansion, which will include land acquisition. “At present, the junction has a width of only 45 metres. But a junction like this requires a minimum width of 65 metres for smooth traffic flow,” he said.

While the construction cost of the underpasses will be borne by NHAI, land acquisition for the junction development will be done using the fund of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “The cost of the project is yet to be decided. The plans will be presented before people’s representatives on March 23,” Shaheem said.

He said the new plan has been designed with the aim to convert Vyttila mobility hub into an integrated transport hub. “Our plan is to attract more people to the hub by providing integrated traffic facilities, including the water metro, which is coming up near the junction,” he said.