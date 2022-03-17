Excise raids five tattoo centres in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following reports that drugs are being sold under the cover of tattooing in studios, excise officials raided five tattoo studios in the district on Wednesday. Tattoo studios came under scanner after the arrest of Kochi-based tattoo artist Sujeesh P S on charges of raping seven women at his parlour.

Enforcement agencies suspect that artists are giving intoxicants to customers by artists to reduce the pain of tattooing. Raids were carried out at tattoo studios Artland, Signature and Le Bohemien — all in Angamaly — Tattoo Studio, Metro Pillar 654, and Tattoo Art Studio, Edappally.

Though drugs were not recovered, excise officials said a report on the raids will be submitted to Excise Commissioner S Aananthakrishnan. Searches were carried out in 28 tattoo parlours coming under the Excise central zone comprising Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki districts, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Sujeesh P S, who was arrested on charges of raping seven women at his studio, is under police custody for two days.