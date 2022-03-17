Kochi unsafe for women?

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Of late, the city has witnessed multiple reports of sexual assault in private spaces. As the probe is ongoing, a fresh set of eve-teasing incidents during daytime in public spaces have also come to light.

In the last two weeks, three cases were registered. A woman jogger lodged a complaint of being molested by a man who came on a two-wheeler from behind, and the other incidents were reported by pedestrians. According to City Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuriakose V U, two persons have been arrested and remanded, of which one is found to be from Palakkad.

Both cases have been registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the investigation in the third case is still under way.

Earlier, eve-teasing was a common affair in several parts of the city at night like being catcalled, grabbed and groped. Such incidents are now happening during daytime as well.

Often, women brush aside such acts of violence and many cases have thus gone unreported. At Marine Drive, one of the many places where women of all age groups head out for jogging early in the morning, the regulars say the space has become unsafe. One of the joggers, Nancy (name changed), who has been jogging for the last 12 years shared her despair. “It was sometime back. As I was jogging, I noticed a man stalking me, suddenly he exposed his private parts to me. He was probably out of mind, so I didn’t react then, knowing my efforts would be futile,” she says.

The 68-year-old still refuse to believe sexual violence happened to her husband around a week back. “My husband is sick and it’s only recently he started walking. Using support, he too started walking on Marine Drive. One youngster joined him and as he came close, my husband asked him to step aside. The man then pulled my husband’s pants down and touched him. The place requires strict patrolling, even during the daytime. We can see people exchanging suspicious materials,” says Nancy.

According to boat owner Davud Seth, several anti-social activities happen at Marine Drive but no action has been taken. “Past 9pm, it is unimaginable to walk here alone. Not just women, men too are finding it hard. Strict night patrolling is what this place lacks. If it s done, anti-social elements can be prevented from frequenting the place to some extent,” he says.

Lack of basic amenities like CCTV cameras and streetlights are still a matter of concern in the city. “It was only recently the Marine Drive walkway saw streetlights and CCTVs. Once such equipment are installed, they need to be monitored. Cameras are installed at both ends. What happens behind are still not under surveillance,” says Davud.

More than streetlights and other amenities, what needs to be fixed is the society’s mindset, says Ernakulam Mayor M Anilkumar. “The CCTV cameras and streetlights are being installed, but the absence of such amenities is not the sole reason why such incidents happen. Stringent action should be taken in incidents of misbehaving. To make women more empowered, the corporation is trying to set up a Vanitha Jaagratha Samithi, an initiative to set up collectives in each ward to address the problems faced by them,” he says.

The city police along with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), will be installing 400 cameras for security surveillance.

“In three months, the whole city will be under surveillance. If any harassment happens, the probe will not be stalled just because there is no CCTV proof. The cameras will help complete the investigation fast,” says Kuriakose.

Police’s special programmes

As part of International Women’s Day, the Kochi City police had initiated a three-day programme at Fort Kochi, Queens Walkway, and Infopark to encourage women to claim their space and feel safe at night. Police protection was at each place from 7pm to 1am. “It was just a pilot project to encourage women to step out of their houses any time of the night. We plan to organise more initiatives as often as possible. Women shouldn’t always rely on police protection. Through these initiatives, we intend to create an atmosphere that is free of unwanted behaviour like staring, eve-teasing etc. It’s not just for a couple of days, but to create a space where eventually women can move freely without fear. We expect these projects to encourage more women to come out and use the streets whenever they want,” says Kuriakose. The police claim that women in Kochi are more vocal these days and any misbehaviour is instantly reported. “Earlier, the culprits were set free after police interrogation and warning. Cases are registered now and if he or she needs to get remanded, that is being done,” says an official.

Woman journalists also face harassment

A few woman journalists of TNIE also faced eve-teasing after work hours, past midnight. Many men stare at them while standing outside. “A car was constantly taking rounds one night and slowed down multiple times and watched us keenly. After a few minutes, one person came near us and started using vulgar expressions. He left when we reacted. Again, another person from the same group approached us and made enquiries in a perverted manner,” said a journalist.