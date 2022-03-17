STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual assault: Anjali Reema Dev questioned

The crime branch on Wednesday interrogated Kozhikode native Anjali Reema Dev in connection with the sexual assault of a minor and her mother at Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi.

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch on Wednesday interrogated Kozhikode native Anjali Reema Dev in connection with the sexual assault of a minor and her mother at Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi. Anjali, the third accused, was questioned for three hours. Anjali, who received anticipatory bail from the High Court recently, first appeared before a magistrate court in Kochi as part of the bail condition and then before the investigation team. Crime branch officials said they will interrogate her again soon after serving a fresh notice. 
Anjali told reporters that the truth will come out soon. 

