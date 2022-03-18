Entries pour in for Kerala Travel Mart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), India’s largest tourism buyer-seller conclave to be held in Kochi from May 5 to 8, has elicited a huge response from the domestic and foreign travel and hospitality industry, especially with air travel restrictions being lifted the world over, said a release here. So far, 374 foreign buyers and 1171 domestic buyers have registered for the event. The inaugural session of the KTM on May 5 will be followed by business meets on May 6 to 8 at Sagara and Samudrika convention centres at Willingdon Island, Kochi.

“The enquiries so far have even surpassed the response received by the pre-pandemic KTM conclaves. Though the prime focus of this edition is on the domestic buyers, entrepreneurs from abroad are also showing great interest in participation,” said Baby Mathew, President of KTM Society.