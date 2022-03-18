STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hover boards to give patrolling a modern touch in Kochi

Apart from visibility, the equipment also enables cops to monitor a large area quickly

Published: 18th March 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A city police officer patrols Kochi Marine drive area using a hover board

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The sight of police personnel walking with lathis along pavements or in crowded spaces could soon be a thing of the past. For the police are all set to revamp the patrolling system by introducing hover boards — self-balancing electric scooters — across the state. The police department has decided to expand the system after the pilot project launched in Kochi a weeks ago turned out to be a huge success.

ADGP Manoj Abraham told TNIE that several police stations in the state will be equipped with hover boards within a few months. “Compared to the traditional method, hover-board patrolling is much better. It not only provides visibility but also equips the officer to monitor a large area within minutes. Also, they won’t get tired. We are planning to launch the project within a few months as it will give a modern face to the police enforcement activities,” he said.

The department has asked the district police chiefs to submit a report on the places where the hover boards can be used for patrolling. “Initially, we are planning to introduce the project in tourist destinations and crowded areas. Since road stability is an important factor, hover-board patrolling can be launched only if the roads are in good condition. The district police chiefs have been directed to identify suitable places,” Manoj Abraham pointed out.

The police are also planning to link the hover board project with the megaphone project that the department is planning to introduce in the near future. “This is a cost-effective and environment-friendly project. A hover board will cost around Rs 90,000. The police will also launch the megaphone project in select districts. The control room can coordinate the surveillance activities based on CCTV visuals. This will help the police to ensure speedy and effective surveillance,” the ADGP said.  The department is planning to procure nearly 50 hover boards in the initial phase of the project.

