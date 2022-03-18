STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaloor could have a park and playground, if GCDA decides

However, the GCDA officials have other plans for the plots.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

While a driving classs is underway on one side of the GCDA plot near Kaloor, children of the nearby places are seen playing football. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: While children in the city are struggling to find space to play outdoor games, three vacant plots owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) near Kaloor are lying underutilised. Post-pandemic, many youngsters are coming out to play football and cricket. Not everyone can afford to rent out turfs and grounds.  Kids from the Manappati Parambu colony and nearby areas spend their evenings playing football or cricket in the huge area between Golden Jubilee Road and Manappatti Paramb Road. 

“We have been playing on this ground for a long time. We clean the area when the weeds and creepers pop up. There is no other open space in and around Kaloor for us to play,” said Ajas K, who frequents the ground. 

The kids who regularly play on the ground have only one request to the GCDA authorities: build them a turf or at least ensure the ground’s optimal upkeep. “With the Covid outbreak and lockdowns, kids were getting addicted to smartphones. Now that the restrictions are lifted, many of them are enthusiastic about playing outdoors,” said Shahida, a resident of the area.

However, the GCDA officials have other plans for the plots. The three plots are located in the heart of the city and have high commercial demand. A GCDA official said that plans to build a shopping complex there is in the pipeline, and will be rolled out once the existing tender given to a contractor is over. “So far, no request for building a playground or turf has come to us. There are other vacant plots under GCDA in the city where a turf ground can be planned if any private agencies approach us,” he added. 

However, most residents also believe that an open ground in that space would help residents of the busy, congested Kaloor area to relax and breathe some good air. “The city is becoming congested with buildings everywhere. The development body should maintain open plots and keep them that way, instead of building more complexes. Our children also need space to play,” said V K Kishore, a resident of Kaloor, adding the GCDA ground is right opposite a huge private shopping complex that was inaugurated last year. 

The contractor, who currently holds the tender for two out of the three vacant plots, has been using it as a pay-and-park facility. He has rented a portion of the land to another private party that has been running driving classes there. At the other end of the huge plot, children have been playing in the evenings amid waste and overgrown shrubs. Incidentally, the existing tender will expire on Friday.

Sky-high plans

