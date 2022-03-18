Student politics: Girl power on show in Kochi 

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: At a time when major political parties seem to be on the back foot when it comes to increasing the number of woman representatives, the student organisations have struck a different path. The results are visible. The elections in colleges affiliated to the Mahatma Gandhi University saw three woman students getting elected as chairpersons in Kochi city, while one led her organisation in wresting power from the rivals after a seven-year gap.

According to the newly-elected student representatives, female students are getting much more representation in the student organisations in the colleges. “The situation has improved a lot,” said Elizabeth C Jose, Thevara Sacred Hearts College union chairperson.

It is a big deal for Elizabeth to have led her KSU panel to a landslide win by grabbing all union seats and representing the woman students, who comprise 75% of the student strength. “At a time when women are being continuously pushed back and are facing a lot of evils in the society, to be recognised as a leader is a big thing,” she said.

“However, when it comes to women’s representation in the student bodies, more needs to be done. This will be my aim. I will work towards trying to bring more woman students to the forefront,” she added.

In the case of Bincy Biju, she forged ahead overcoming difficulties even from her own organisation, KSU, to achieve the feat of leading her panel to a rousing win in UC College, Aluva. According to her, she is the second woman student after a gap of 22 years to win the chairperson’s seat.

“A woman student last won the seat in 2000 and now as we celebrate the centenary of the college, I feel happy to be holding this position,” said Bincy, adding though everything looks picture perfect from the outside, things are not so rosy if one takes a deeper look.

“Patriarchy is at its height inside the campus. So, I will take up these issues and try to resolve them. Words don’t matter. What matters is action and I will be acting on making this campus a woman-friendly one,” she said.

“As for women representation, the female students are coming up through their sheer willpower. I am standing here because of those who stood behind me through the thick and thin,” said Bincy.

As per Mehnaz P Mohammed, KSU unit secretary, Ernakulam Government Law College, she never felt discriminated against for being a woman leader. “I was in a commanding position. But I never saw anybody ignoring my directives or ideas just because I was a woman. The result is before you. We managed to take back the union that was in SFI’s hands for the past seven years,” she added. “Of course, I received a lot of threats and abuses from the rivals, but didn’t get any negative vibes from within my organisation,” she said.

It was a thrilling experience for Anuja B, chairperson of Maharaja’s College union who led her panel to a sweeping win with a great margin of votes. “I have been active in the Balasangam and also SFI for quite some time. However, to date, I have never seen woman students being held back just because of their gender. Being a woman has not been a disqualification,” she said.

