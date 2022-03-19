STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camp to pick beneficiaries for mobility equipment

KOCHI: ‘Santhwanam’, a string of assessment camps to select elegible beneficiaries who will receive mobility equipment and other support accessories, were conducted by Hibi Eden, MP, at four places. The camps were held at North Paravur, Nayarambalam, Palluruthy and Kakkanad under the ADIP project, with the support of district administration, social justice department, woman and child development department, block panchayats and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco). 

Nearly 1,200 differently-abled people attended the camps across all centres. As many as 29  equipment, including tricycles, wheelchairs, MR kits, artificial limbs, walking sticks, crutches and hearing aids will be distributed to 522 people selected from the camp.

Hibi said that measures have been taken to distribute the equipment at the earliest. Representatives from Alimco and ENT and orthopaedic specialists were present at the camp, apart from block panchayat representatives and officials from dpartments of social justice and women and child development. District collector Jaffer Malik, assistant collector Sachin Yadav, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan were also part of the initiative.

