Colonial revisits

KOCHI: They are a whisper from the past — the echoes of the undocumented colonial life in their most unabridged form. Myths and fantasies of the yore are retold through black and white labyrinths in Rakesh P K’s art. It is hard to miss the mystic elements in them, the way he depicts the rustic charm of years that passed by unobserved.

With charcoal sticks, charcoal powder and graphite pencils on canvas, Rakesh creates magic. The past is reimagined in a new light. The monochrome world he creates is an ode to the life and people of the colonial period.

He has banished bright colours from his palette for now. Despite charcoal being a medium with many limitations, Rakesh makes his art unique by playing around with textures, patterns and styles. “I have a thing for black and white. Monochrome has many deep undertones to it,” he says.

He ventured into the world of art during the pandemic. Though he has been inclined to it since childhood, Rakesh never took art lessons. The drawings his father would make on the letters he sent home from abraod was the young artist’s introduction to art. “I started by recreating the art my father, an artist, drew on the letters,” says Rakesh who works as a UI/UX designer in Bengaluru.

Eventually, his camera also became his constant companion. But then the pandemic played spoilsport. “There was nothing to do and that’s when I thought of getting back to art. I had some art supplies with me, so I started working on charcoal portraits,” he says. And there has been no looking back.

Rakesh says he found his calling in recreating stories from the past. “Portraying the old days and opening up that world before the public was fascinating to me. Everything about those people is different from us — culture, attire, facial structure and skin tone. Currently, I am researching on them and creating art as well,” says Rakesh, a Malappuram native. He intends to hold an exhibition once the series is complete.

He reminds us that art is a powerful medium. “You can communicate a lot through art. I want to create pieces that inspire people and make them journey through uncharted terrains and unexplored realms,” says Rakesh. Nothing is a planned effort for this young artist either. Once he starts drawing, the subjects evolve as he goes along. “Art is a journey. You cannot plan it. I draw to find my happiness. That is what keeps me going,” he says.

IFFk

Today’s screenings (March 19)

Kairali

Miracle : 9am

Yuni : 11.30am

Captain Volkonogov Escaped : 3pm

Mukagali : 8pm

Killing the eunuch Khan : 8.30pm

Sree

The Day is Over : 9.15am

Kummatty : 11.30am

Into the Mist : 3.30pm

Pilgrims : 6pm

Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living: 3.15pm

Kalabhavan

Shoebox : 9.45am

Sunny : 12.15pm

The Following Persons : 3.15pm

Ivan Megharoopan : 6pm

The Rapist : 8.30pm

Tagore

Ahed’s Knee : 9am

The Arbit documentation of an amphibian hunt : 11.30am

Pebbles : 3.30pm

Camila Comes Out Tonight : 6.30pm

Tom Medina : 8.45pm

Nishagandhi

Bergman Island : 6.30pm

The Worst Person in the World : 9pm

Nila

Amira : 9.30am

Mughal-E-Azam : 11.45am

24 : 4.30pm

A New Old Play : 7pm

Sree Padmanabha

Wars: 10am

The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao : 12.30pm

Two Friends : 3.30pm

Maixabel : 6.30pm

New theatre-1

Playground : 9.15am

Moon, 66 Questions : 11.45am

Out of Sync : 2.45pm

Allusion : 6.30pm

Full Time : 9pm

New theatre-2

Deep6 : 9.30am

Perfume de Gardenias : 12.15pm

Ripples of Life : 3.30pm

Mali Twist : 6.30pm

Ajanta

Brighton 4th : 9.45am

The Son : 12.15pm

The Exam : 3.15pm

Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn : 6.15pm

Taste : 8.45pm

Ariesplex- 1

The Face You Deserve : 9.30am

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy : 12pm

Commitment Hasan : 3pm

The Good Boss : 6pm

France : 8.30pm

Ariesplex-2

Absence : 9.15am

The Cloud and The Man : 11.45am

Anatomy of Time : 2.45pm

Hawk’s Muffin : 6.15pm

The Dawning of the Day : 8.45pm

Ariesplex-4

Tokyo Shaking : 9.45am

Lucas : 12pm

Ballad of a White Cow : 3pm

Sun & Daughter : 5.30pm

A Higher Law : 7.30pm

Ariesplex-5

Costa Brava, Lebanon : 9.45am

Clara Sola : 12.15pm

The Other Side : 2.30pm

Appunni : 7pm

Ariesplex- 6

The Tongue of the Moluntains : 9am

10 + 4 : 9.15am

Marooned in Iraq : 11.45am

Money has Four Legs : 3.30pm

Our Beloved Month of August : 6.30pm

Instagram: @mad.moustache