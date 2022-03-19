Liquor rules: Hotel management colleges clueless

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The biggest irony surrounding the excise decision to enforce the Kerala Foreign Liquor Rules and Abkari Act is that major universities in the state, including the University of Kerala, University of Calicut and MG University, have prescribed beverage servicing as part of their hotel management syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The course includes food and beverage service in theory and practice. And so, trainers, students and women employees in the hotel management field see this Act as a clear case of gender bias.

A few of the trainers who have been prepping students to work in the service industry for over 20 years, said even they were unaware of the existence of such an archaic rule and condemned it, calling it a blow to the tourism industry in Kerala as a whole. Women employees and trainers in the hotel management industry opined that enforcing such rules will only solidify the existing patriarchal mindset of society.

Priya PL, a Kochiite who has been working in the hotel management industry for nearly 18 years, chose to become a teacher in the field last year. She said the hospitality industry has been witnessing an influx of women candidates and this is a welcome change. “During the training period, learn to serve food and beverages. If women can’t do the same in this state once they graduate, where do they expect us to find employment? In my earlier organisations, they preferred women for service sections. But such rules would force good female candidates to look for jobs in other metro cities,” she said.

Many training institutes and colleges were unaware of the existing ban on women bartending in Kerala. Vinson Mathew, principal of the Academy for Catering Technology, pointed out that if this rule is about the safety of female employees when they are around liquor, then women attending to the room service or even women customers who come to a bar are equally at risk. “So, why is there a restriction only on bartending?” he asks.