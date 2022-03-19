Sleep tight, but can you?

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The unexpected demise of singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has put the spotlight on various sleep disorders that affect several people. He died a month ago following complications from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), the most common sleep disorder. Although there has been several instances of people found dead in their sleep due to OSA, it remains an under-diagnosed medical condition.

It is a health condition in which a person’s breathing stops and starts repeatedly in sleep. On World Sleep Day, the health experts have drawn attention to the importance of sleep and treat the early signs of sleep disorders with seriousness.

If there is a survey on sleep disorders, most people are likely to admit that they experience one. Snoring is one of the commonest disorders people complain of. However, it has been found that most people merely see it as a harmless factor or at the most a disturbance instead of seeing it as a disorder that needs attention. The OSA that begins with snoring can involve high blood pressure, stroke, uncontrolled diabetes and even death of the patient at a severe stage of the disease.

It has been found in children as well as adults. However, the risk of OSA is found to be higher among middle-aged men. “The sleep-related breathing disorders and associated diseases are major public health problems that are often undiagnosed. There is a misconception that snoring is a sign of good sleep. It is actually a beginning of the sleep-related breathing disorder due to lack of enough oxygen supply to the brain. There is a need to check if a snoring person has OSA,” said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha, and president of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. He pointed out that lack of sleep is experienced by several people who have recovered from Covid and the lack of physical activities during the pandemic has worsened the OSA cases.

Sleep disorders have a public safety aspect also. It has been found in several studies that drivers suffering from OSA are involved in 10-15% of the road accidents. People with disturbed sleep tend to fall asleep during daytime and look lethargic. The sleep disorders are also connected with a host of underlying lifestyle diseases including cancer. Dr John Panicker, ENT consultant and an author of a soon-to-be-published book on sleep, said the world is moving towards a sleep epidemic as sleep is a major factor in most of the health issues in people.

“We have compromised on the duration and quality of sleep and it has a serious impact on the functioning of the brain. Only a sleep study will help in understanding why some of the health issues such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension remain uncontrolled,” he said. He stressed the importance of lifestyle modifications in addressing some of the sleep disorders.

Obstructive sleep apnoea stages

Beginning: Snoring, choking in sleep up to five times,

Moderate: Choking in sleep up to 30 times, severe headache, difficulty in breathing and daytime sleepiness

Severe: Choking in sleep for more than 30 times, high blood pressure, stroke, uncontrolled diabetes and

even death

Vulnerability

Common in people with high fat around neck, overweight or obese

Diagnosis ENT evaluation, sleep study

Cures suggested

Lifestyle modification

Wearable therapies such as a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) device

Surgical procedures of nose, palate, tongue & face

Do not ignore these symptoms

Obesity

Loud snoring

Daytime sleepiness

Choking at night