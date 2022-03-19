STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio who stabbed youth nabbed

Published: 19th March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly tried to murder a youth who was returning home near Muttom yard in Kochi. The arrested persons are Jose, 36, of Vadakekkara, Suryadev, 36, and Vishnu, 26, both residents of Kalamassery. 

The police said the incident happened around 9pm on March 14 (Monday) when Vishnu, 24, was returning home. He found three persons standing near his house in a suspicious manner.  “The suspects did not like when Vishnu asked why they were standing there. They  stabbed him,”  said an officer.

When the residents in the area came out upon hearing the commotion, the trio fled on a two-wheeler. The police launched a probe and tracked the suspects down to a house near Cusat campus where they had been hiding. 

The police said the trio, who was under the influence of drugs, was waiting for a friend. All of them are involved in criminal cases, including murder attempt and snatching cases, registered at Palarivattom and Kalamassery police stations. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Vishnu was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

