UN development programme next on Goshree authority agenda

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaking off its tag of an inactive body, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) is set to open a new chapter. With a new secretary assuming office there a couple of months ago, a slew of projects are in the pipeline to make a ‘Better Goshree’. One of them is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) programme.

Comprising eight panchayats and two islands under the Kochi corporation, GIDA’s activities are limited to infrastructure projects like bridges and roads. The focus of the development authority is to improve the islanders’ lives in all aspects.

“A comprehensive strategy for the development of Goshree Islands needs to be devised,” GIDA secretary Raghuraman said. “I have written to the local self-government department secretary seeking approval to implement the UNSDG at Goshree. The programme will enhance the quality of life of the people on the islands.”

The UNSDG consists of 17 sustainable development goals and 169 targets covering measures to eliminate poverty and work towards climate change in the islands. Under the programme, specific projects -- like a 10MW on-grid solar plant on a wetland near Mulavukad -- will be undertaken, Raghuraman said. “The solar project will be equivalent to saving tonnes of burning fossil fuel and will help reduce carbon emissions. It is estimated to cost around `19 crore,” he said.

The GIS mapping of water bodies and wetland in the island territories will also be done to keep data updated. “A total of `251 crore has been earmarked for the upcoming projects, and to take up the pending ones,” the GIDA secretary said. Most of the targets mentioned in the UNSDG fall under the functions of panchayats. However, they go about it in an unplanned manner. As a result, the sustainable development goals have not been achieved fully within the local self-government area.

“So far, no development authority in the state has taken up such an idea. Discussions have been held with the panchayats and MLAs regarding the programme. They have extended their support to implement the sustainable development goals. Once we receive the approval from the government, a detailed plan of action will be prepared with a specific timeline for each project,” Raghuraman said.

He said the projects will be implemented using funds from GIDA, panchayat, Cochin Smart Mission, government grant, and MP and MLA funds. GIDA is also preparing to draw up a detailed action plan based on pending and upcoming projects that need to be implemented at the earliest. Prior to Raghuraman taking charge, the post of the development agency’s secretary fell under the district collector’s responsibility. A dedicated secretary is expected to ensure that all the pending projects of GIDA are taken care of.