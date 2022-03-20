Actor abduction case: Crime Branch questions cyber expert’s wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Crime Branch probing the case related to the alleged conspiracy hatched by actor Dileep and five others to murder police officers who investigated the actor abduction and rape case interrogated wife of cyber expert Sai Sankar in Kozhikode. Sai’s wife Essa Sabrina was interrogated after the investigation team found that contents of the mobile phones of the accused persons, including Dileep, were deleted using her iMac desktop.

It was during the forensic analysis of the mobile phones of Dileep and other accused persons that the use of iMac for deleting the contents was revealed. Later, the iMac was recovered during a raid on the shop of Sai’s wife. Though Crime Branch had issued summons to Sai to appear for interrogation on Friday, he sought 10 days claiming that he has symptoms of Covid. However, Sai did not submit any Covid test report. Crime Branch suspects that he is in Ernakulam. But he is not responding to phone calls of the officials.

“The wife told us that Sai was also using the iMac desktop. Sai has not informed his family members about any Covid symptoms and they don’t know where he is. Her statement was recorded as the desktop was recovered from her possession,” an official said.

Crime Branch suspects that Sai was in Kochi on January 29 and 30. He visited Dileep’s lawyer’s office. Sai came to Kochi with iMac desktop with which contents in the mobile phones of the accused persons were deleted. Sai had approached the Kerala High Court claiming that he was being threatened by the investigation team. The case was registered after director Balachandrakumar gave a statement to the police that Dileep and five others hatched plans to kill police officers who probed the actor abduction and rape case.