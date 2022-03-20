STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment complaints against another tattoo artist in Kochi; second in three weeks

The Kochi City Police have registered a case on charges of rape against Kuldeep Krishna, a native of Kasaragod, who runs 'Deepink Tattooz' in Kochi.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the allegations against a tattoo artist have not died down in Kochi, a Malappuram native woman has come out against the owner of another tattoo studio at Palarivattom in Kochi alleging sexual harassment at the tattoo parlour. 

The Kochi City Police have registered a case on charges of rape against Kuldeep Krishna, a native of Kasaragod, who runs 'Deepink Tattooz' in Kochi. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Kuldeep Krishna sexually assaulted her after offering her to teach tattooing. The incident occurred in 2020. 

ALSO READ | Tattoo studio rape: Police to analyse statements, review progress of probe

The accused also promised her to offer a job as a tattoo artist. As per the complaint, Kuldeep Krishna sexually assaulted her at various hotels and captured the video. He later repeated the torture by blackmailing her propagating these videos on the internet.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The police will look to whether there are more complaints against the accused," a police officer said the police are yet to arrest Kuldeep Krishna.

This is the second case against a tattoo artist in Kochi. Earlier, city police arrested Sujeesh P S, a celebrity tattoo artist and owner of the Inkfected Tattoo Studio after registering six cases following complaints from six women. He was arrested in the case and is now in judicial custody.

