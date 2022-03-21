Another Kochi tattoo studio owner faces sexual harassment charges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the allegations against a tattoo artist have not died down in Kochi, a Malappuram native woman has come out against the owner of another tattoo studio at Palarivattom alleging sexual harassment at the tattoo parlour.

The Kochi City Police have registered a case on charges of rape against Kuldeep Krishna, a native of Kasaragod, who runs ‘Deepink Tattooz’ in Kochi. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Kuldeep sexually assaulted her after promising her to teach tattooing. The incident happened in 2020.

The accused also promised her to offer a job as a tattoo artist. As per the complaint, Kuldeep sexually assaulted her at various hotels and captured the video. He later repeated the torture by threatening to circulate these videos on the internet.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The police will look to whether there are more complaints against the accused,” a police officer said. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

This is the second case against a tattoo artist in Kochi.

Earlier, the city police arrested Sujeesh P S, a celebrity tattoo artist and owner of the Inkfected Tattoo Studio, after registering six cases following complaints from six women. He was arrested in the case and is now in judicial custody.