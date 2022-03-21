Corporation, police to act tough on wayside encroachers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the instruction of the Monitoring Committee formed by the High Court under the Street Vendors Act, 2014, a special drive has been launched in the city to evict wayside encroachments along the major roads. According to officials, the drive is being carried out by a special squad comprising health officials from Kochi Corporation with assistance from the City police.

So far, the squad has identified and evicted 18 illegal petty shops at Queens Walkway, Shanmugham Road and Abraham Madamakkal Road. The City Police Commissioner had earlier submitted a list of 137 petty shops which are functioning without proper license, before the High Court.

“Steps have been launched to evict all illegal petty shops. It was also found that 22 petty shops under the corporation limit have violated the law and encroached on the public land. Of these, nine are working with fake/forged licences. Strict action will be taken against them,” said a Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the police have instructed the street vendors who were issued notice by mistake to present themselves before the District Collector, if they have a valid licence with them.