STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Corporation, police to act tough on wayside encroachers in Kochi

According to officials, the drive is being carried out by a special squad comprising health officials from Kochi Corporation with assistance from the City police. 

Published: 21st March 2022 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As per the instruction of the Monitoring Committee formed by the High Court under the Street Vendors Act, 2014, a special drive has been launched in the city to evict wayside encroachments along the major roads. According to officials, the drive is being carried out by a special squad comprising health officials from Kochi Corporation with assistance from the City police. 

So far, the squad has identified and evicted 18 illegal petty shops at Queens Walkway, Shanmugham Road and Abraham Madamakkal Road.  The City Police Commissioner had earlier submitted a list of 137 petty shops which are functioning without proper license, before the High Court.

“Steps have been launched to evict all illegal petty shops. It was also found that 22 petty shops under the corporation limit have violated the law and encroached on the public land. Of these, nine are working with fake/forged licences. Strict action will be taken against them,” said a Corporation official.

Meanwhile, the police have instructed the street vendors who were issued notice by mistake to present themselves before the District Collector, if they have a valid licence with them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp