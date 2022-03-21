Kalamassery tragedy: Cops likely to charge contractor with murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With reports from different quarters citing sheer negligence as the cause of the death of four migrant workers at the Nest Electronic City near the Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery on Friday, the police are planning to slap murder charges against the contractor. Though the police had initially filed a case against the contractor under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death), the department is now planning to change it to IPC 302 (murder).

“Initially, we will alter the section to IPC 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the contractor. But the reports we are getting from other departments suggest the contractor failed to follow safety measures while carrying out excavation. Our preliminary investigation has also suggested that the negligence of the contractor played a crucial role in the accident.

This kind of carelessness should not happen at such workplaces. Further investigation is required, and based on that more sections will be added to the case,” said a police officer. The officer said the workers also raised several complaints against the contractor.

“Those who worked at the construction site had come out against the contractor for the negligence in ensuring proper safety for workers. Other allegations have also been levelled against the contractor,” said the officer. A report prepared by the fire and rescue services department also found several safety lapses on the part of the contractor. The report said heaps of soil was dumped close to the pit, which is completely against the safety guidelines. It also pointed out that no experienced supervisor was present at the work site. Meanwhile, the district administration flew the deceased persons’ bodies to their hometown of Kolkata around 5.30am.

“We have made all arrangements for the bodies to be received at the Kolkata airport. Since we have to complete several procedures, including the postmortem, we could send the bodies only on Sunday,” said an officer.