Kerala: Victim pleads court to set rape accused husband free

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an interesting turn of events in a rape case, the victim, who has been legally fighting to get the accused punished, has approached a court seeking to set the accused free as she had married him and there will be no one to look after her and their six-month-old child if he is incarcerated.

Police said the twist occurred at the sessions court here a few days back when the accused filed a petition before the court seeking bail in connection with the rape case registered at Nedumbassery police station. The police said the accused was arrested for allegedly raping the complainant on various occasions during the period between May 21, 2020, and April 27, 2021, on a false promise to marry her.

While the victim belonged to Scheduled Caste, the accused belonged to another caste. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case under IPC Section 376 (2)(n) (rape) and Section 3(2)(v) of Scheduled Castes /Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused.

However when the bail application of the accused came up for hearing on February 28, the victim appeared before the court and filed an affidavit submitting that they were married now. Moreover a child was also born in wedlock.

“The child is aged six months only. Nobody is there to look after us in the absence of the accused,” the victim submitted. Considering the submission made by the victim, Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese granted bail to the accused after imposing strict bail conditions.