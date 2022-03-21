STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Workshop for government lawyers begins

The workshop is conducted as a prelude to the inauguration of Adv. M K  Damodaran Centre for Excellence in Law. Dr K C Sunny, vice-chancellor, NUALS, presided over the function. 

Published: 21st March 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A workshop for government law officers has commenced at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). Kerala High Court Judge Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar inaugurated the workshop. 

The workshop is conducted as a prelude to the inauguration of Adv. M K  Damodaran Centre for Excellence in Law. Dr K C Sunny, vice-chancellor, NUALS, presided over the function. 

Additional advocate generals Ashok M Cherian and K P Jayachandran, additional director general of prosecution Gracious Kuryakose, and others attended the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NUALS law officer workshop
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp