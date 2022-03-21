Kerala: Workshop for government lawyers begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A workshop for government law officers has commenced at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS). Kerala High Court Judge Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar inaugurated the workshop.

The workshop is conducted as a prelude to the inauguration of Adv. M K Damodaran Centre for Excellence in Law. Dr K C Sunny, vice-chancellor, NUALS, presided over the function.

Additional advocate generals Ashok M Cherian and K P Jayachandran, additional director general of prosecution Gracious Kuryakose, and others attended the function.