Cops smell something fishy in Edappally suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are not fully convinced that the death of a 63-year-old woman who jumped off the 12th floor of her Edappally flat on Sunday is suicide. “Though the preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence suggest that Chandrika Ramachandran, wife of Mohan from Ottappalam in Palakkad, died by suicide, we smell something fishy,” said a police officer.

The police said Chandrika and Mohan had come to Kochi from Malaysia on Saturday to meet one of their relatives who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “They decided to meet the patient in Ottappalam on Sunday. However, she allegedly committed suicide,” said an officer.

The officer said if Chandrika wanted to commit suicide, she would have done so in Malaysia itself. “We are not jumping to any conclusions and are awaiting her autopsy report to get more clarity,” said the officer

Chandrika had been suffering from depression for a long time. However, the police are not convinced that this was why she took the extreme step. Chandrika allegedly committed suicide when her husband went to the temple. The neighbour heard a loud noise and called the police.